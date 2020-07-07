Jude Law And Carrie Coon Have Marital Discord In Tense ‘The Nest’ Trailer

Director Sean Durkin’s 2011 feature Martha Marcy May Marlene was critically acclaimed, and The Nest, his long awaited sophomore feature, is finally just around the corner.
Rory (Jude Law) is an entrepreneur who takes his American wife Allison (Carrie Coon) and their children to his native England for a change of scenery and more opportunity. They move to a country manor which can house Allison’s horses. This seemingly idyllic existence is an illusion, as this well to do suburban couple’s marriage stars to crumble before their very eyes.
Durkin effectively built the tension and stakes in Martha Marcy May Marlene, and from the looks of this teaser trailer The Nest is also chilling to the bone. Tell us what you think of the trailer!
The Nest hits theaters September 18.
Posted by Greg Srisavasdi