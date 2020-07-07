‘Hamilton’ Film Is A Stream Come True For Daveed Diggs

Daveed Diggs is Thomas Jefferson in HAMILTON, the filmed version of the original Broadway production.

While Broadway may be dark these days, with performances canceled through the end of the year, millions of viewers have been getting a theater experience at home, thanks to the filmed version of “Hamilton” that debuted last week on Disney+. People’s social media feeds have been buzzing with excitement over having finally gotten the opportunity to see the musical that’s had the nation buzzing ever since the curtain went up in 2015. Daveed Diggs, who originated the roles of Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette on Broadway, says he’s thrilled that the world of Hamilton has been opened up to so many new fans thanks to the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daveed Diggs)

Hamilton is streaming now on Disney+.

'Hamilton' Film Is A Stream Come True For Daveed Diggs

