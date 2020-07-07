Filmmakers Tony Dean Smith And Ryan W. Smith Find “Magic” With ‘Volition’ Collaboration

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT
By Hollywood Outbreak

Co-writer Ryan W. Smith and Co-
writer / Director Tony Dean Smith at the Phoenix Film Festival for the sci
-fi / thriller VOLITION, a Giant Pictures release. Photo courtesy of Giant Pictures

Director Tony Dean Smith co-wrote his latest feature Volition with his brother Ryan W. Smith, and when there is a sense of existential dread in one’s narrative, it’s good to have a loved one around for support!

James (Adrian Glynn McMorran) is able to see fragments of the future as he goes about his day, and although this is a special talent, he is behind in his rent and also ends up dealing with extremely shady characters. Angela (Magda Apanowicz) is a stranger who becomes the benificiary of a good deed from James, and this fateful union may lead to a tragic outcome for both individuals.

Volition is a puzzle type of movie that (gradually) reveals what it’s all about,” said Tony Dean Smith. “So we don’t want to spoil the twist. We’ve called it time bending and perception shifting. It’s basically about a clairvoyant who sees his death – he sees everything that comes true. He eventually finds out why the way he is.”

Click on the media bar to hear Ryan W. Smith discuss how having a magician for a grandfather influenced his and Tony’s approach to storytelling:

Volition hits Prime Video, Apple TV and other digital platforms on July 10.

Posted by Greg Srisavasdi

Related articles

‘Hamilton’ Film Is A Stream Come True...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While Broadway may be dark these days, with performances canceled through the end of the year, millions of viewers have been getting a theater...
Read more

Bryce Dallas Howard: Somehow, Sometime, Hollywood Will...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Like so many others working in Hollywood, Bryce Dallas Howard's work life came to a screeching halt this spring when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted...
Read more

Jude Law And Carrie Coon Have Marital...

FILM TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Director Sean Durkin's 2011 feature Martha Marcy May Marlene was critically acclaimed, and The Nest, his long awaited sophomore feature, is finally just around...
Read more

As Sylvester Stallone Revisits ‘Rocky IV,’ He...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While the future of one final Rocky movie remains in limbo right now, that isn't stopping Sylvester Stallone from revisiting some of his old...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Will Smith’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Alter Ego Has Never Gone Stale With Fans

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's been a long time since Will Smith was the Fresh Prince. He originated the name, of course, at the start of his music...
Read more

Could The Crane Reign Continue? Why Kelsey Grammer Thinks A ‘Frasier’ Reboot Can Work

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Between Cheers and the spinoff series Frasier,  Kelsey Grammer spent 20 years playing psychiatrist Frasier Crane. And although Frasier ended its 11-season run in...
Read more

‘Hamilton’ Film Is A Stream Come True For Daveed Diggs

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While Broadway may be dark these days, with performances canceled through the end of the year, millions of viewers have been getting a theater...
Read more

Bryce Dallas Howard: Somehow, Sometime, Hollywood Will Get Back To Work

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Like so many others working in Hollywood, Bryce Dallas Howard's work life came to a screeching halt this spring when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted...
Read more

Jude Law And Carrie Coon Have Marital Discord In Tense ‘The Nest’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Director Sean Durkin's 2011 feature Martha Marcy May Marlene was critically acclaimed, and The Nest, his long awaited sophomore feature, is finally just around...
Read more

New Trailers

‘Psych’ Still In Sync With New Movie Coming To Peacock

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After eight seasons and 120 episodes, there were still more Psych stories to tell, so fans were treated to a made-for-TV Psych movie in...
Read more

Liam Neeson And Micheál Richardson Strengthen Family Bond In ‘Made In Italy’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Liam Neeson stars in Made In Italy as Robert, a London artist who comes back to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Liam's son...
Read more

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Goes Hunting For A Killer In ‘The Silencing’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars in The Silencing as a reformed hunter whose daughter has been missing for five years. A local...
Read more

Gerard Butler Aims To Avoid Earth Shattering Comet In ‘Greenland’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Disasters that are bound to destroy Earth is no stranger to Gerard Butler (he starred in Dean Devlin's underrated Geostrom), and with Greenland he...
Read more

‘Top Gun’ Star Thinks Sequel Will Deliver ‘A Knock-Out Punch’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Rick Rossovich had roles in a bunch of '80s movies, like The Terminator and Roxanne, but the one role his fans seem to remember...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak