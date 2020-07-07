Filmmakers Tony Dean Smith And Ryan W. Smith Find “Magic” With ‘Volition’ Collaboration

Director Tony Dean Smith co-wrote his latest feature Volition with his brother Ryan W. Smith, and when there is a sense of existential dread in one’s narrative, it’s good to have a loved one around for support!
James (Adrian Glynn McMorran) is able to see fragments of the future as he goes about his day, and although this is a special talent, he is behind in his rent and also ends up dealing with extremely shady characters. Angela (Magda Apanowicz) is a stranger who becomes the benificiary of a good deed from James, and this fateful union may lead to a tragic outcome for both individuals.
“Volition is a puzzle type of movie that (gradually) reveals what it’s all about,” said Tony Dean Smith. “So we don’t want to spoil the twist. We’ve called it time bending and perception shifting. It’s basically about a clairvoyant who sees his death – he sees everything that comes true. He eventually finds out why the way he is.”
Click on the media bar to hear Ryan W. Smith discuss how having a magician for a grandfather influenced his and Tony’s approach to storytelling: