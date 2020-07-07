Could The Crane Reign Continue? Why Kelsey Grammer Thinks A ‘Frasier’ Reboot Can Work

By Hollywood Outbreak

Between Cheers and the spinoff series Frasier,  Kelsey Grammer spent 20 years playing psychiatrist Frasier Crane. And although Frasier ended its 11-season run in 2004, Grammer may not quite be done with the character yet. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Grammer dropped hints about a possible reboot of the show and how the character might have evolved since the first finale. And with all of the series that have been revived in recent years, bringing back Frasier doesn’t seem like that big of a stretch. Grammer obviously thinks the character has more stories to tell, and he feels like the character’s appeal has endured across the decades because, while he usually came across as the smartest guy in the room, he also had to deal with his fair share of imperfection and relationship issues. Grammer says those vulnerable traits — and the way he dealt with them — have kept Frasier Crane interesting all along. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelsey Grammar)

Frasier is currently streaming on Netflix.

