Bryce Dallas Howard: Somehow, Sometime, Hollywood Will Get Back To Work

Like so many others working in Hollywood, Bryce Dallas Howard’s work life came to a screeching halt this spring when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a shutdown of all filming activities. At the time of the stoppage, Howard was filming Jurassic World: Dominion and preparing to direct another episode of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Four months later, Hollywood is in the process of figuring out how to get productions up and running again. Various proposals have been floated around studios, unions, and production companies that will hopefully get the cameras rolling while keeping everyone on the cast and crew safe from the dangerous — and sometimes deadly — disease. Howard says she’s looking forward to getting back to work, and she’s got a lot of confidence in the Hollywood community when it comes to figuring out the right way and the right time to resume.