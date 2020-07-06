Suzi Quatro Checks Off Documentary “Bucket List” With Candid ‘Suzi Q’

Suzi Quatro’s successful career as a trailblazing female rocker is chronicled int he no-holds barred and engaging documentary Suzi Q.
Quatro is best known stateside for her work as Leather Tuscadero in Happy Days and the hits “Can the Can” and “Stumblin In” ( a duet she did with Chris Norman). Most of her success has come internationally, as this Detroit raised artist ultimately set up roots in England where, along with her music, she would become a radio interviewer for the BBC and a stage actress (for Annie Get Your Gun and Tallulah Who?).
In the documentary music artists Deborah Harry (Blondie), Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go’s), Cherie Currie (The Runaways) and a host of others talk about how Quatrio inspired their own creative path. Along the way Quatro has cultivated friendships with her colleagues, and she recalls a recent interview she did with Valentine and Currie to help promote Suzi Q.
“We’re talking the three of us on Zoom and Kathy starts to cry,” said Quatro. “I’m listening to the people on the video and now I realize what this documentary has shown me which I didn’t know. I say it honestly – without meaning to . . . I gave all these women who had no place where they belonged, someplace where they could live.
Click on the media bar to hear Suzi Quatro talk about how filmmaker Liam Firmager approached her for the documentary:
Suzi Q is now available on DVD and VOD.