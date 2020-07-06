Suzi Quatro Checks Off Documentary “Bucket List” With Candid ‘Suzi Q’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT

 

Suzi Quatro’s successful career as a trailblazing female rocker is chronicled int he no-holds barred and engaging documentary Suzi Q.

Quatro is best known stateside for her work as Leather Tuscadero in Happy Days and the hits “Can the Can” and “Stumblin In” ( a duet she did with Chris Norman). Most of her success has come internationally, as this Detroit raised artist ultimately set up roots in England where, along with her music, she would become a radio interviewer for the BBC and a stage actress (for Annie Get Your Gun and Tallulah Who?).

In the documentary music artists Deborah Harry (Blondie), Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go’s), Cherie Currie (The Runaways) and a host of others talk about how Quatrio inspired their own creative path. Along the way Quatro has cultivated friendships with her colleagues, and she recalls a recent interview she did with Valentine and Currie to help promote Suzi Q.

“We’re talking the three of us on Zoom and Kathy starts to cry,” said Quatro.  “I’m listening to the people on the video and now I realize what this documentary has shown me which I didn’t know. I say it honestly –  without meaning to . . . I gave all these women who had no place where they belonged, someplace where they could live.

Click on the media bar to hear Suzi Quatro talk about how filmmaker Liam Firmager approached her for the documentary:

Suzi Q is now available on DVD and VOD.

 

Related articles

As Sylvester Stallone Revisits ‘Rocky IV,’ He...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While the future of one final Rocky movie remains in limbo right now, that isn't stopping Sylvester Stallone from revisiting some of his old...
Read more

How Robert De Niro’s Company Is Reviving...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While theaters remain closed this summer, Robert De Niro still wants people to go to the movies. So, along with partner Jane Rosenthal and...
Read more

Liam Neeson And Micheál Richardson Strengthen Family...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Liam Neeson stars in Made In Italy as Robert, a London artist who comes back to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Liam's son...
Read more

CinemAddicts Podcast Spotlights First Rate Documentary ‘John...

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On the latest episode of CinemAddicts we cover John Lewis: Good Trouble, one of this year's best documentaries. The great news is the project...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

As Sylvester Stallone Revisits ‘Rocky IV,’ He Appreciates Dolph Lundgren More

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While the future of one final Rocky movie remains in limbo right now, that isn't stopping Sylvester Stallone from revisiting some of his old...
Read more

‘Psych’ Still In Sync With New Movie Coming To Peacock

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After eight seasons and 120 episodes, there were still more Psych stories to tell, so fans were treated to a made-for-TV Psych movie in...
Read more

How Robert De Niro’s Company Is Reviving Cinema This Summer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While theaters remain closed this summer, Robert De Niro still wants people to go to the movies. So, along with partner Jane Rosenthal and...
Read more

‘Titan Games’ Gives Victor Cruz One More Adrenaline Rush

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Dwayne Johnson started his athletic career as a football player before turning to wrestling, so it's no surprise that he recruited some football stars...
Read more

Liam Neeson And Micheál Richardson Strengthen Family Bond In ‘Made In Italy’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Liam Neeson stars in Made In Italy as Robert, a London artist who comes back to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Liam's son...
Read more

New Trailers

‘Psych’ Still In Sync With New Movie Coming To Peacock

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After eight seasons and 120 episodes, there were still more Psych stories to tell, so fans were treated to a made-for-TV Psych movie in...
Read more

Liam Neeson And Micheál Richardson Strengthen Family Bond In ‘Made In Italy’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Liam Neeson stars in Made In Italy as Robert, a London artist who comes back to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Liam's son...
Read more

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Goes Hunting For A Killer In ‘The Silencing’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars in The Silencing as a reformed hunter whose daughter has been missing for five years. A local...
Read more

Gerard Butler Aims To Avoid Earth Shattering Comet In ‘Greenland’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Disasters that are bound to destroy Earth is no stranger to Gerard Butler (he starred in Dean Devlin's underrated Geostrom), and with Greenland he...
Read more

‘Top Gun’ Star Thinks Sequel Will Deliver ‘A Knock-Out Punch’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Rick Rossovich had roles in a bunch of '80s movies, like The Terminator and Roxanne, but the one role his fans seem to remember...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak