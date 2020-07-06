‘Psych’ Still In Sync With New Movie Coming To Peacock

PSYCH 2: LASSIE COME HOME — Pictured: (l-r) James Roday as Shawn Spencer, Dule Hill as Gus Guster — (Photo by: James Dittinger/Peacock)

After eight seasons and 120 episodes, there were still more Psych stories to tell, so fans were treated to a made-for-TV Psych movie in 2017. But that still wasn’t enough! Fans wanted more! So now there’s a second film — Psych 2: Lassie Come Home — that will be running on NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock. (As you can imagine, those fans are, ahem, psyched.) Want to see what the fuss is about? Check out the movie’s trailer here.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home will be available when Peacock starts streaming on July 15.

