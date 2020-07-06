Liam Neeson And Micheál Richardson Strengthen Family Bond In ‘Made In Italy’ Trailer

Liam Neeson stars in Made In Italy as Robert, a London artist who comes back to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Liam’s son Micheál Richardson) to sell the house they inherited from his late wife. During their time renovating the villa, each of them start to develop a fondness for the area.
For Robert, he bonds with Kate, an expatriate who sells villas. Jack falls in love with Natalia (Valeria Bilello), an Italian chef whose romantic endeavors are jeopardized by her jealous ex-husband. As father and son pursue their respective relationships, they also have the chance to mend their own strained situation. Check out the trailer to Made Italy and tell us what you think.
Made In Italy, which marks the directing debut of actor James D’Arcy, hits theaters, cable, digital, and VOD on August 7.