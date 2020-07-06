How Robert De Niro’s Company Is Reviving Cinema This Summer

MOVIE NEWS

While theaters remain closed this summer, Robert De Niro still wants people to go to the movies. So, along with partner Jane Rosenthal and the Tribeca Film team, his company is setting up huge drive-in theater screenings at five sites from coast to coast. The screening series includes classic movies like Back to the Future, The Dark Knight, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Beetlejuice, and many more. Set up to respect the social distancing regulations in place throughout much of the country, the screenings also feature concession stands run by local businesses. De Niro told us he thinks it’s a perfect way of getting people together for a movie … yet keeping them apart for safety. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert De Niro)

For more information on the Tribeca Drive-In events, visit tribecafilm.com/drive-in.

Related articles

As Sylvester Stallone Revisits ‘Rocky IV,’ He...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While the future of one final Rocky movie remains in limbo right now, that isn't stopping Sylvester Stallone from revisiting some of his old...
Read more

Liam Neeson And Micheál Richardson Strengthen Family...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Liam Neeson stars in Made In Italy as Robert, a London artist who comes back to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Liam's son...
Read more

Suzi Quatro Checks Off Documentary “Bucket List”...

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Suzi Quatro's successful career as a trailblazing female rocker is chronicled int he no-holds barred and engaging documentary Suzi Q. Quatro is best known stateside...
Read more

CinemAddicts Podcast Spotlights First Rate Documentary ‘John...

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On the latest episode of CinemAddicts we cover John Lewis: Good Trouble, one of this year's best documentaries. The great news is the project...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

As Sylvester Stallone Revisits ‘Rocky IV,’ He Appreciates Dolph Lundgren More

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While the future of one final Rocky movie remains in limbo right now, that isn't stopping Sylvester Stallone from revisiting some of his old...
Read more

‘Psych’ Still In Sync With New Movie Coming To Peacock

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After eight seasons and 120 episodes, there were still more Psych stories to tell, so fans were treated to a made-for-TV Psych movie in...
Read more

How Robert De Niro’s Company Is Reviving Cinema This Summer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While theaters remain closed this summer, Robert De Niro still wants people to go to the movies. So, along with partner Jane Rosenthal and...
Read more

‘Titan Games’ Gives Victor Cruz One More Adrenaline Rush

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Dwayne Johnson started his athletic career as a football player before turning to wrestling, so it's no surprise that he recruited some football stars...
Read more

Liam Neeson And Micheál Richardson Strengthen Family Bond In ‘Made In Italy’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Liam Neeson stars in Made In Italy as Robert, a London artist who comes back to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Liam's son...
Read more

New Trailers

‘Psych’ Still In Sync With New Movie Coming To Peacock

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After eight seasons and 120 episodes, there were still more Psych stories to tell, so fans were treated to a made-for-TV Psych movie in...
Read more

Liam Neeson And Micheál Richardson Strengthen Family Bond In ‘Made In Italy’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Liam Neeson stars in Made In Italy as Robert, a London artist who comes back to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Liam's son...
Read more

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Goes Hunting For A Killer In ‘The Silencing’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars in The Silencing as a reformed hunter whose daughter has been missing for five years. A local...
Read more

Gerard Butler Aims To Avoid Earth Shattering Comet In ‘Greenland’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Disasters that are bound to destroy Earth is no stranger to Gerard Butler (he starred in Dean Devlin's underrated Geostrom), and with Greenland he...
Read more

‘Top Gun’ Star Thinks Sequel Will Deliver ‘A Knock-Out Punch’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Rick Rossovich had roles in a bunch of '80s movies, like The Terminator and Roxanne, but the one role his fans seem to remember...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak