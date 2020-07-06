How Robert De Niro’s Company Is Reviving Cinema This Summer

While theaters remain closed this summer, Robert De Niro still wants people to go to the movies. So, along with partner Jane Rosenthal and the Tribeca Film team, his company is setting up huge drive-in theater screenings at five sites from coast to coast. The screening series includes classic movies like Back to the Future, The Dark Knight, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Beetlejuice, and many more. Set up to respect the social distancing regulations in place throughout much of the country, the screenings also feature concession stands run by local businesses. De Niro told us he thinks it’s a perfect way of getting people together for a movie … yet keeping them apart for safety. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert De Niro)