As Sylvester Stallone Revisits ‘Rocky IV,’ He Appreciates Dolph Lundgren More

While the future of one final Rocky movie remains in limbo right now, that isn’t stopping Sylvester Stallone from revisiting some of his old creations. On an Instagram post, Stallone recently announced that he’s working on a director’s cut of the franchise’s most successful film, Rocky IV. That 1985 movie featured Dolph Lundgren as the Soviet fighter Ivan Drago, a character who resurfaced in 2018’s Creed II. While Lundgren wasn’t from the USSR himself — he’s Swedish — Stallone told us he checked off all the boxes as the perfect Drago. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)