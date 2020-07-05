Filmmaker Michael Polish Explores Character Driven Aesthetic Behind ‘Force of Nature’

Mel Gibson in “Force of Nature” (Lionsgate)

Michael Polish (Nona, Big Sur) is a director who has not let his work be defined by a single genre, so one can expect something completley different with each project. With Force of Nature, Polish takes on the action thriller genre but instead of shooting a straight ahead B-movie, he tackes a refreshingly layered storyline.

Cardillo (Emile Hirsch) and Jess (Stephanie Cayo) are police officers who must evacuate residents from an apartment complex during an impending hurricane. One of those tenants is a retired detective (Mel Gibson) who refuses to budge even though his daughter (Kate Bostworth) demands he goes with the cops.  Complicating matters is John the Baptist (David Zayas), a criminal who, along with several other crooks, enters the building looking for long lost art. Last but not least, one of the residents (William Catlett) is housing an animal that should never see the light of day!

“I love those movies in the eighties – the character driven action films,” said Polish. “Doing action pieces with characters that had problems and issues who were thrown into different scenarios and disasters (like) Die Hard and Lethal Weapon. It reminded me a lot of that. I was able to get an eclectic cast and represent a lot of what is going on in the world today. We’re touching hot buttons and using a hurricane to put it all together.”

Click on the media bar to hear Polish talk about the challenges the actors faced on the set of Force of Nature:

Force of Nature is now out on Blu-ray and DVD and is also avaiable on Digital and On Demand.

