CinemAddicts Podcast Spotlights First Rate Documentary ‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT

John Lewis in JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE, a Magnolia Pictures release. Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures.

On the latest episode of CinemAddicts we cover John Lewis: Good Trouble, one of this year’s best documentaries. The great news is the project is an even handed look at the revered politician who continues to urge people to use their voting rights and engage in the world.

John Lewis: Good Trouble, directed by Dawn Porter (Trapped) centers on the life and accomplishments of the respected civil rights activist and Democratic Representative from Georgia. Lewis’ Congressional colleagues (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi), political and social activist leaders, and his loved ones (including his son) are among the people interviewed in the documentary.

Other films covered in the podcast is the Rod Lurie directed feature The Outcast and director Jan Komasa’s new feature The Hater:

 

Related articles

Filmmaker Michael Polish Explores Character Driven Aesthetic...

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
    Michael Polish (Nona, Big Sur) is a director who has not let his work be defined by a single genre, so one can expect...
Read more

Pierce Brosnan Said His Goodbyes To Bond...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With his suave looks and debonair attitude, Pierce Brosnan was seemingly born for the role of James Bond. After initially having to turn down...
Read more

Lin-Manuel Miranda: What You’ll Take Away From...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
If you're feeling patriotic (and stuck inside) this Fourth of July holiday weekend, why not spend part of it with America's first Secretary of...
Read more

Michael J. Fox Looks Back To The...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Here we are in 2020, and the world is looking very much like the dystopian 2015 from Back to the Future 2. Of course,...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

CinemAddicts Podcast Spotlights First Rate Documentary ‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On the latest episode of CinemAddicts we cover John Lewis: Good Trouble, one of this year's best documentaries. The great news is the project...
Read more

Filmmaker Michael Polish Explores Character Driven Aesthetic Behind ‘Force of Nature’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
    Michael Polish (Nona, Big Sur) is a director who has not let his work be defined by a single genre, so one can expect...
Read more

Pierce Brosnan Said His Goodbyes To Bond Long Ago

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With his suave looks and debonair attitude, Pierce Brosnan was seemingly born for the role of James Bond. After initially having to turn down...
Read more

Jennifer Lopez Loves Her Steady ‘Dance’ Crew

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There's been plenty of stability on the World of Dance judges' panel -- Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough have been the ones evaluating...
Read more

Patton Oswalt Carries On His Late Wife’s Work ‘In The Dark’

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Before her own tragic death in 2016, writer Michelle McNamara had been obsessed with uncovering a serial killer she'd called the Golden State Killer....
Read more

New Trailers

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Goes Hunting For A Killer In ‘The Silencing’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars in The Silencing as a reformed hunter whose daughter has been missing for five years. A local...
Read more

Gerard Butler Aims To Avoid Earth Shattering Comet In ‘Greenland’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Disasters that are bound to destroy Earth is no stranger to Gerard Butler (he starred in Dean Devlin's underrated Geostrom), and with Greenland he...
Read more

‘Top Gun’ Star Thinks Sequel Will Deliver ‘A Knock-Out Punch’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Rick Rossovich had roles in a bunch of '80s movies, like The Terminator and Roxanne, but the one role his fans seem to remember...
Read more

Steve Carell’s Movie Is An ‘Irresistible’ Mix Of Politics & Humanity

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In his new movie Irresistible, Steve Carell plays a Democratic strategist who runs a campaign for a retired Marine colonel running for mayor in...
Read more

Dave Franco Turns Up The Scares With Alison Brie In ‘The Rental Trailer’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Dave Franco makes his feature directing debut in The Rental, a nail-biting thriller that is headlined by his wife Alison Brie and Dan Stevens...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak