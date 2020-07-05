CinemAddicts Podcast Spotlights First Rate Documentary ‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’

On the latest episode of CinemAddicts we cover John Lewis: Good Trouble, one of this year’s best documentaries. The great news is the project is an even handed look at the revered politician who continues to urge people to use their voting rights and engage in the world.
John Lewis: Good Trouble, directed by Dawn Porter (Trapped) centers on the life and accomplishments of the respected civil rights activist and Democratic Representative from Georgia. Lewis’ Congressional colleagues (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi), political and social activist leaders, and his loved ones (including his son) are among the people interviewed in the documentary.
Other films covered in the podcast is the Rod Lurie directed feature The Outcast and director Jan Komasa’s new feature The Hater: