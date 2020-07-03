Pierce Brosnan Said His Goodbyes To Bond Long Ago

With his suave looks and debonair attitude, Pierce Brosnan was seemingly born for the role of James Bond. After initially having to turn down the role in the ’80s, Brosnan finally stepped into Bond’s coveted shoes in 1995 for Goldeneye and starred in three more 007 films, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough, and Die Another Day, before Daniel Craig took over. Although Brosnan admits he would have loved to have made more Bond movies, he told us he’s put his Bond days behind him, and he’s got no regrets about saying goodbye. (Click on the media bar below to hear Pierce Brosnan)
Right now, Brosnan can be seen in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, which is streaming on Netflix.