Patton Oswalt Carries On His Late Wife’s Work ‘In The Dark’

Before her own tragic death in 2016, writer Michelle McNamara had been obsessed with uncovering a serial killer she’d called the Golden State Killer. Over a 12-year period, the man had committed a string of rapes and murders throughout the state of California; McNamara, convinced it was the work of one person, began an exhaustive investigative effort to prove her theory and bring the killer closer to justice. McNamara never got to see the arrest and conviction of Joseph James DeAngelo, but the work she did was key to the investigation. She’d been working on a book at the time of her death by accidental overdose; a team led by her husband, comedian Patton Oswalt, finished it, and it reached No. 2 on the New York Times bestseller list. Now, Oswalt has spearheaded the efforts to turn that book, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, into an HBO miniseries. For Oswalt, bringing his late wife’s work to life on the screen was a labor of love, and he told us it was therapeutic in a lot of ways, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patton Oswalt)

https://www.hollywoodoutbreak.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Patton-Dark.mp3

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark is airing Sunday nights on HBO.