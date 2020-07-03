Patton Oswalt Carries On His Late Wife’s Work ‘In The Dark’

TELEVISION NEWS

Photograph by Robyn Von Swank/HBO

Before her own tragic death in 2016, writer Michelle McNamara had been obsessed with uncovering a serial killer she’d called the Golden State Killer. Over a 12-year period, the man had committed a string of rapes and murders throughout the state of California; McNamara, convinced it was the work of one person, began an exhaustive investigative effort to prove her theory and bring the killer closer to justice. McNamara never got to see the arrest and conviction of Joseph James DeAngelo, but the work she did was key to the investigation. She’d been working on a book at the time of her death by accidental overdose; a team led by her husband, comedian Patton Oswalt, finished it, and it reached No. 2 on the New York Times bestseller list. Now, Oswalt has spearheaded the efforts to turn that book, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, into an HBO miniseries. For Oswalt, bringing his late wife’s work to life on the screen was a labor of love, and he told us it was therapeutic in a lot of ways, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patton Oswalt)

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark is airing Sunday nights on HBO.

Related articles

Jennifer Lopez Loves Her Steady ‘Dance’ Crew

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There's been plenty of stability on the World of Dance judges' panel -- Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough have been the ones evaluating...
Read more

Mike Judge Is Ready For A Modernized...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While The Simpsons, South Park, and Family Guy might have lasted longer, there was perhaps no animated show more representative of the 1990s than...
Read more

With Josh Hutcherson’s Days Of ‘Future’ Past,...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson has quietly spent the last few years working on a Hulu series called Future Man. Coming from Seth...
Read more

‘Curb’ Is Coming Back, But Larry David...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Despite all the spite that was happening at the end of Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10, Larry David is apparently enthusiastic about returning. In...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Pierce Brosnan Said His Goodbyes To Bond Long Ago

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With his suave looks and debonair attitude, Pierce Brosnan was seemingly born for the role of James Bond. After initially having to turn down...
Read more

Jennifer Lopez Loves Her Steady ‘Dance’ Crew

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There's been plenty of stability on the World of Dance judges' panel -- Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough have been the ones evaluating...
Read more

Patton Oswalt Carries On His Late Wife’s Work ‘In The Dark’

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Before her own tragic death in 2016, writer Michelle McNamara had been obsessed with uncovering a serial killer she'd called the Golden State Killer....
Read more

Lin-Manuel Miranda: What You’ll Take Away From ‘Hamilton’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
If you're feeling patriotic (and stuck inside) this Fourth of July holiday weekend, why not spend part of it with America's first Secretary of...
Read more

Michael J. Fox Looks Back To The First ‘Future’ As His Favorite

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Here we are in 2020, and the world is looking very much like the dystopian 2015 from Back to the Future 2. Of course,...
Read more

New Trailers

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Goes Hunting For A Killer In ‘The Silencing’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars in The Silencing as a reformed hunter whose daughter has been missing for five years. A local...
Read more

Gerard Butler Aims To Avoid Earth Shattering Comet In ‘Greenland’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Disasters that are bound to destroy Earth is no stranger to Gerard Butler (he starred in Dean Devlin's underrated Geostrom), and with Greenland he...
Read more

‘Top Gun’ Star Thinks Sequel Will Deliver ‘A Knock-Out Punch’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Rick Rossovich had roles in a bunch of '80s movies, like The Terminator and Roxanne, but the one role his fans seem to remember...
Read more

Steve Carell’s Movie Is An ‘Irresistible’ Mix Of Politics & Humanity

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In his new movie Irresistible, Steve Carell plays a Democratic strategist who runs a campaign for a retired Marine colonel running for mayor in...
Read more

Dave Franco Turns Up The Scares With Alison Brie In ‘The Rental Trailer’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Dave Franco makes his feature directing debut in The Rental, a nail-biting thriller that is headlined by his wife Alison Brie and Dan Stevens...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak