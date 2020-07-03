Michael J. Fox Looks Back To The First ‘Future’ As His Favorite

Here we are in 2020, and the world is looking very much like the dystopian 2015 from Back to the Future 2. Of course, the Back to the Future trilogy remains popular with movie fans, and new generations have discovered the magic of Marty McFly and Doc Brown’s adventures. Looking back, it’s hard to believe that expectations hadn’t been set all that high for Robert Zemekis’s time-travel comedy. Although the film’s fashions might be dated, the spectacular script still holds up as one of the era’s best. As the film celebrates its 35th anniversary, Michael J. Fox told us he’ll always love the original film the most. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael J. Fox)