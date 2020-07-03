Michael J. Fox Looks Back To The First ‘Future’ As His Favorite

MOVIE NEWS

Here we are in 2020, and the world is looking very much like the dystopian 2015 from Back to the Future 2. Of course, the Back to the Future trilogy remains popular with movie fans, and new generations have discovered the magic of Marty McFly and Doc Brown’s adventures. Looking back, it’s hard to believe that expectations hadn’t been set all that high for Robert Zemekis’s time-travel comedy. Although the film’s fashions might be dated, the spectacular script still holds up as one of the era’s best. As the film celebrates its 35th anniversary, Michael J. Fox told us he’ll always love the original film the most. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael J. Fox)


The Back to the Future trilogy is currently streaming on Netflix.

Related articles

Pierce Brosnan Said His Goodbyes To Bond...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With his suave looks and debonair attitude, Pierce Brosnan was seemingly born for the role of James Bond. After initially having to turn down...
Read more

Lin-Manuel Miranda: What You’ll Take Away From...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
If you're feeling patriotic (and stuck inside) this Fourth of July holiday weekend, why not spend part of it with America's first Secretary of...
Read more

Karl Urban Took A Lot With Him...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As a native New Zealander, Karl Urban was given the opportunity of a lifetime when fellow Kiwi Peter Jackson asked him to join the...
Read more

Dakota Johnson Had To Take ‘Note’ Of...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Though Dakota Johnson has always loved music, her career hasn't taken her anywhere near the music industry itself. So, when she got the role...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Pierce Brosnan Said His Goodbyes To Bond Long Ago

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With his suave looks and debonair attitude, Pierce Brosnan was seemingly born for the role of James Bond. After initially having to turn down...
Read more

Jennifer Lopez Loves Her Steady ‘Dance’ Crew

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There's been plenty of stability on the World of Dance judges' panel -- Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough have been the ones evaluating...
Read more

Patton Oswalt Carries On His Late Wife’s Work ‘In The Dark’

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Before her own tragic death in 2016, writer Michelle McNamara had been obsessed with uncovering a serial killer she'd called the Golden State Killer....
Read more

Lin-Manuel Miranda: What You’ll Take Away From ‘Hamilton’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
If you're feeling patriotic (and stuck inside) this Fourth of July holiday weekend, why not spend part of it with America's first Secretary of...
Read more

Michael J. Fox Looks Back To The First ‘Future’ As His Favorite

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Here we are in 2020, and the world is looking very much like the dystopian 2015 from Back to the Future 2. Of course,...
Read more

New Trailers

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Goes Hunting For A Killer In ‘The Silencing’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars in The Silencing as a reformed hunter whose daughter has been missing for five years. A local...
Read more

Gerard Butler Aims To Avoid Earth Shattering Comet In ‘Greenland’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Disasters that are bound to destroy Earth is no stranger to Gerard Butler (he starred in Dean Devlin's underrated Geostrom), and with Greenland he...
Read more

‘Top Gun’ Star Thinks Sequel Will Deliver ‘A Knock-Out Punch’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Rick Rossovich had roles in a bunch of '80s movies, like The Terminator and Roxanne, but the one role his fans seem to remember...
Read more

Steve Carell’s Movie Is An ‘Irresistible’ Mix Of Politics & Humanity

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In his new movie Irresistible, Steve Carell plays a Democratic strategist who runs a campaign for a retired Marine colonel running for mayor in...
Read more

Dave Franco Turns Up The Scares With Alison Brie In ‘The Rental Trailer’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Dave Franco makes his feature directing debut in The Rental, a nail-biting thriller that is headlined by his wife Alison Brie and Dan Stevens...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak