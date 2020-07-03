Lin-Manuel Miranda: What You’ll Take Away From ‘Hamilton’

If you’re feeling patriotic (and stuck inside) this Fourth of July holiday weekend, why not spend part of it with America’s first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton. Well, maybe not the man himself, since — spoiler alert! — he was shot to death more than 200 years ago, but the hit musical based on his life, Hamilton. The Disney+ film of the Broadway stage production, released just in time for the holiday, features the original cast, including the man who wrote it, Lin-Manuel Miranda, in the starring role. He told us the musical was a real labor of love for him, and he hopes viewers are left with a greater appreciation of life after watching it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lin-Manuel Miranda)