Jennifer Lopez Loves Her Steady ‘Dance’ Crew

There’s been plenty of stability on the World of Dance judges’ panel — Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough have been the ones evaluating the contestants’ performances since the show’s very first season. In fact, the only change that’s happened in the show’s first four years was the hiring of host Scott Evans, who replaced Jenna Dewan before Season 3. Lopez told us she loves how the group has had the opportunity to come together and feel like a family, yet also really knows how to get the job done. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Lopez)