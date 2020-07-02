Mike Judge Is Ready For A Modernized ‘Beavis & Butt-head’

While The Simpsons, South Park, and Family Guy might have lasted longer, there was perhaps no animated show more representative of the 1990s than Beavis & Butt-head. The original run of Mike Judge’s satire about the metal-loving teen slackers now stands as a loving remembrance of the days when MTV still played music videos and high school kids didn’t have to worry about school shootings. Now, it’s been announced that Judge and Comedy Central have inked a deal to bring Beavis & Butt-head back for another two seasons. While it’s unclear whether Beavis and Butt-head will have aged, Judge says the show will be set in modern-day America, telling new stories about Generation Z. When the show briefly came back for some new episodes about a decade ago, Judge said the fact that 15 years had passed since the original really wasn’t a big deal. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mike Judge)

No premiere date has been set for the Beavis & Butt-head reboot … stay tuned!

