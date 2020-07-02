‘Airplane’s’ Leslie Nielsen: We Were So Serious, It Was Funny

For years, Airplane! has turned up on many lists of history’s greatest film comedies — it’s No. 10 on the American Film Institute’s list of the best comedies ever made. The irony, of course, is that the plot and much of the film’s dialogue was lifted directly from a 1950s drama called Zero Hour, and a great majority of the actors in Airplane! were best known for their dramatic roles, including Lloyd Bridges, Peter Graves, and Leslie Nielsen. Of course, when the Airplane! screenplay took comedic twists, a lot of those lines were delivered with deadpan dramatic delivery, which just made the lines even funnier. Nielsen once told us the reason that it worked so well was because a lot of the roles they played back in the old days — though meant to be dramatic — were so stupid, they were funny. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leslie Nielsen)