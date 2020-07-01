With Josh Hutcherson’s Days Of ‘Future’ Past, People Have Been Discovering The Show

The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson has quietly spent the last few years working on a Hulu series called Future Man. Coming from Seth Rogen’s production company, it’s a sci-fi comedy that has Hutcherson playing a janitor who’s really good at video games — so good, he’s actually recruited by a game’s characters to help save the world. The show’s third and final season was released in April; Hutcherson told us he’s heard about a lot of people discovering the series during their time spent in COVID-19 lockdowns, and he’s happy the show was able to make them laugh during such a tough time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Josh Hutcherson)