‘Curb’ Is Coming Back, But Larry David Writes Like It’s Not

Despite all the spite that was happening at the end of Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10, Larry David is apparently enthusiastic about returning. In announcing the show’s pickup for an 11th season, HBO said David was already working on the storyline for Season 11. Of course, David has been notorious for working on his own schedule, but the fact that he’s writing now should be a good sign for those anxiously awaiting more Curb. This far into the show’s run, David says he never takes the next season for granted, so he always wants to leave each season on a high note. (Click on the media bar below to hear Larry David)

There’s no timetable yet for when the 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm might premiere, but you can stream the first 10 seasons on HBO MAX.

