‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’ With Mick Jagger Returns To Theaters In August

One of this year’s more overlooked films was The Burnt Orange Heresy, and due to the coronavirus pandemic it did not gain any traction after its March 6 opening. The feature, headlined by Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki, is now returning to theaters August 7.
Based on a Charles Willeford novel, the narrative centers on James Figueras (Claes Bang), an art critic who is blackmailed by an art dealer (Mick Jagger in a memorable cameo) into stealing a painting from reclusive artist Jerome Debney (Donald Sutherland). Elizabeth Debicki is Berenice Hollis, a new love interest of James who joins him during a fateful trip to Lake Como.
Click on the media to hear director James Capotondi discuss why he decided not to shoot in Palm Beach (the novel’s original setting) and instead chose Lake Como: