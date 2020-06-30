‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’ With Mick Jagger Returns To Theaters In August

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT

One of this year’s more overlooked films was The Burnt Orange Heresy, and due to the coronavirus pandemic it did not gain any traction after its March 6 opening. The feature, headlined by Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki, is now returning to theaters August 7.

Based on a Charles Willeford novel, the narrative centers on James Figueras (Claes Bang), an art critic who is blackmailed by an art dealer (Mick Jagger in a memorable cameo) into stealing a painting from reclusive artist Jerome Debney (Donald Sutherland). Elizabeth Debicki is Berenice Hollis, a new love interest of James who joins him during a fateful trip to Lake Como.

Click on the media to hear director James Capotondi discuss why he decided not to shoot in Palm Beach (the novel’s original setting) and instead chose Lake Como:

 

 

Related articles

Open World MMORPG Title ‘Noah’s Heart’ Heads...

NEWS OF THE DAY Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The battle between light and darkness is an evergreen theme that, at its storytelling best, can attrack its share of viewers and, in this...
Read more

Team Sanity: How Robert Pattinson Coped With...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Stephanie Meyer's Twilight book series was adapted into a series of movies, it swept through the cultural consciousness at the speed of, well,...
Read more

Chris Evans Appreciated Rian Johnson’s Sharp ‘Knives...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Remember the days when movies actually played in theaters? Strange as it may seem, it really wasn't all that long ago. Knives Out was...
Read more

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Goes Hunting For A Killer...

FILM TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars in The Silencing as a reformed hunter whose daughter has been missing for five years. A local...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Open World MMORPG Title ‘Noah’s Heart’ Heads To Mobile In 2021

NEWS OF THE DAY Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The battle between light and darkness is an evergreen theme that, at its storytelling best, can attrack its share of viewers and, in this...
Read more

‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’ With Mick Jagger Returns To Theaters In August

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
One of this year's more overlooked films was The Burnt Orange Heresy, and due to the coronavirus pandemic it did not gain any traction...
Read more

Team Sanity: How Robert Pattinson Coped With ‘Twilight’ Mania

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Stephanie Meyer's Twilight book series was adapted into a series of movies, it swept through the cultural consciousness at the speed of, well,...
Read more

On ‘Gotham,’ Ben McKenzie Felt Like He Was Working On A Film

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Over the course of five seasons, Gotham took viewers on a wild ride, presenting a lot of familiar characters from the Batman universe in...
Read more

Chris Evans Appreciated Rian Johnson’s Sharp ‘Knives Out’ Direction

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Remember the days when movies actually played in theaters? Strange as it may seem, it really wasn't all that long ago. Knives Out was...
Read more

New Trailers

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Goes Hunting For A Killer In ‘The Silencing’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars in The Silencing as a reformed hunter whose daughter has been missing for five years. A local...
Read more

Gerard Butler Aims To Avoid Earth Shattering Comet In ‘Greenland’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Disasters that are bound to destroy Earth is no stranger to Gerard Butler (he starred in Dean Devlin's underrated Geostrom), and with Greenland he...
Read more

‘Top Gun’ Star Thinks Sequel Will Deliver ‘A Knock-Out Punch’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Rick Rossovich had roles in a bunch of '80s movies, like The Terminator and Roxanne, but the one role his fans seem to remember...
Read more

Steve Carell’s Movie Is An ‘Irresistible’ Mix Of Politics & Humanity

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In his new movie Irresistible, Steve Carell plays a Democratic strategist who runs a campaign for a retired Marine colonel running for mayor in...
Read more

Dave Franco Turns Up The Scares With Alison Brie In ‘The Rental Trailer’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Dave Franco makes his feature directing debut in The Rental, a nail-biting thriller that is headlined by his wife Alison Brie and Dan Stevens...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak