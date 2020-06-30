‘Scandal’ Sometimes Gave Kerry Washington A Good Chance To Be Bad

In its stories of political intrigue, Scandal’s Olivia Pope was sometimes the protagonist, but there were also times when she ventured to the dark side and became the antagonist. That’s part of what made the show so compelling, since she wasn’t immune to the flaws that nearly all human beings have. And that’s part of the reason why Kerry Washington loved playing the character so much, because she really appreciated the way Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes gave her the opportunity to revel in those flaws. (Click on the media bar below to hear why Kerry Washington)

Scandal is streaming now on Hulu.

