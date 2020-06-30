Open World MMORPG Title ‘Noah’s Heart’ Heads To Mobile In 2021

The battle between light and darkness is an evergreen theme that, at its storytelling best, can attrack its share of viewers and, in this case, gamers.
The MMORPG title Noah’s Heart looks like a visually sumptuous title, and its use of steampunk elements amidst a seemingly tranquil, clear sky domain is definitely intriguing. Under this mysterious narrative, gamers will attempt to uncover the truth behind the world’s creator as well as possibly help save this world from what seems to be impending doom. Archosaur Games (Dragon Raja) is the developer behind Noah’s Heart.
Delivering an immersive, open-world mobile title is an ambitious concept, so I’m eagerly awaiting the release of Noah’s Heart in 2021. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!