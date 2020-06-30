Howie Mandel Loves That ‘America’s Got Talent’ Has Brought Back Variety

Once upon a time, America had a fascination with variety shows. If you turned on Ed Sullivan’s classic show, you never knew what you were going to see on any given night. Eventually, the love affair with variety shows faded, until all we were left with was a parody of variety shows, The Gong Show. But given enough time, (almost) everything becomes cool again, and variety has returned by way of America’s Got Talent. Judge Howie Mandel says the show’s diversity — and ability to surprise you — is its greatest strength. (Click on the media bar below to hear Howie Mandel)