'Apollo 13' At 25: Tom Hanks Remembers Meeting The Hero He Played

The actual Apollo 13 mission launched in April 1970, and the blockbuster movie based on the near tragedy-turned-triumph premiered 25 years later, on June 30, 1995. Now a quarter-century has passed since the film has been released — and half a century since the mission — but the story remains as gripping and dramatic as ever, especially when seen on the big screen. Tom Hanks starred in the film as mission commander Jim Lovell, who had to figure out a way to get his crippled spaceship back to Earth after a major malfunction. Lovell, who’s still with us today at age 92, was invited to the set by the film’s producers. Hanks told us it was both an honor — and intimidating — to meet the man he was playing, and he hoped that the film was accurate enough to do the man justice. (Click on the media bar below hear Tom Hanks)

 

