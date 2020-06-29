Team Sanity: How Robert Pattinson Coped With ‘Twilight’ Mania

When Stephanie Meyer’s Twilight book series was adapted into a series of movies, it swept through the cultural consciousness at the speed of, well, a superhuman vampire. Suddenly, everyone was obsessed with whether their friends were on Team Edward or Team Jacob! Of course, the Twilight-mania obsession went beyond just the characters — fans also became fixated on the stars playing Edward and Jacob, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. For Pattinson, it was a bit overwhelming at times. By the time of the third movie, Eclipse, he told us he’d finally started to figure out how to handle all the love he’d been getting from the Twilight fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Pattinson)