On ‘Gotham,’ Ben McKenzie Felt Like He Was Working On A Film

Over the course of five seasons, Gotham took viewers on a wild ride, presenting a lot of familiar characters from the Batman universe in a lot of unfamiliar ways. Along the way, we got plenty of origin stories and glimpses into the events that helped shape those characters going forward. Ben McKenzie starred in the series as James Gordon, the Gotham City PD detective who would eventually go on to become the department’s commissioner in the Batman movies (and, of course, the famous ’60s TV series). During his time on the series, McKenzie says he felt like he was making a movie more than he was making a TV show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben McKenzie)