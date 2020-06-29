Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Goes Hunting For A Killer In ‘The Silencing’ Trailer

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars in The Silencing as a reformed hunter whose daughter has been missing for five years. A local sheriff (Peaky Blinders’ Annabelle Wallis) is investigating a young girl’s murder in the woods, and the hunter believes this may be the killer responsible for his daughter’s disappearance.

Both the hunter and sheriff, from the looks of the trailer, are a few steps behind the criminal, and this cat and mouse thriller looks intriguing enough to merit a view. The Silencing has a DirecTV run starting July 16 before reaching theaters, Digital and On Demand August 14.

