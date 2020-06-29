David Zayas Cherished Grueling And Gratifying Experience of ‘Force of Nature’

“I loved the script,” said Zayas, best known for his work on the hit series Dexter. “I like action movies and this was an opportunity to be involved in a really good film and it was great to work with Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, and Emile Hirsch. Also it was wonderful to work with the entire to crew which was from Puerto Rico. I loved that they brought the economy into the island that was hurting so much from Hurricane Maria.”