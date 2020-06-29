David Zayas Cherished Grueling And Gratifying Experience of ‘Force of Nature’

Force of Nature centers on Cardillo (Emile Hirsch) a disillusioned cop who is tasked along with another officer (Stephanie Cayo) to evacuate tenants in an apartment building during a Category 5 hurricane.
One of those folks is a retired detective (Mel Gibson) who despite his daughter’s (Kate Bosworth) pleas, refuses to leave. Complicating matters is John the Baptist (David Zayas, also seen this year in Body Cam), the ringleader of a group of thieves who are looking for valuable pieces of art work in the complex.
Michael Polish (Nona, Northfork) directs the Cory Miller penned screenplay, and the narrative is has much more layers than an average B-movie actioner.
“I loved the script,” said Zayas, best known for his work on the hit series Dexter. “I like action movies and this was an opportunity to be involved in a really good film and it was great to work with Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, and Emile Hirsch. Also it was wonderful to work with the entire to crew which was from Puerto Rico. I loved that they brought the economy into the island that was hurting so much from Hurricane Maria.”
Click on the media bar to hear Zayas talk about why Force of Nature, though grueling at times, was worth the experience:
Force of Nature hits Blu-ray, DVD, Digital and On Demand June 30 via Lionsgate.