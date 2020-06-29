Chris Evans Appreciated Rian Johnson’s Sharp ‘Knives Out’ Direction

Remember the days when movies actually played in theaters? Strange as it may seem, it really wasn’t all that long ago. Knives Out was released just seven months ago and was a big box office success, taking in more than $300 million worldwide. It was also loved by viewers, scoring a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and won a lot of acclaim for being a fresh new take on a time-honored film genre. Chris Evans, who was part of the film’s all-star cast, gives the credit for that to writer/director Rian Johnson. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Evans)