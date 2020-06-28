Gerard Butler Aims To Avoid Earth Shattering Comet In ‘Greenland’ Trailer

Disasters that are bound to destroy Earth is no stranger to Gerard Butler (he starred in Dean Devlin’s underrated Geostrom), and with Greenland he is once again racing against time!
Greenland centers on family man John Garrity (Butler) who brings his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin) and son Nathan along for a perilous journey outside their community for survival. With a global apocalypse on the horizon thanks to a planet killing comet, Garrity and his family witness humanity at its worst, as coming out alive by any means necessary seems to be the order of the day.
The feature is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, the filmmaker behind 2019’s successful Butler feature Angel Has Fallen. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!
Greenland, which co-stars Scott Glenn and Hope Davis, hits theaters August 14.