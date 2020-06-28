Fimmaker Bora Kim Delivers Fully Realized Family Tale With Immersive ‘House of Hummingbird’

Director/writer Bora Kim’s feature directing debut House of Hummingbird has racked up over 59 awards since its 2018 release, and this critically acclaimed feature is now playing in select virtual theaters throughout the U.S.

Eunhee (Ji-Hu Park) is an introspective teenager who is trying her best to balance her school life with a family that, though loving, can oftentimes be abusive. At age 14, she is also experiencing romantic love with a school mate as well as a girl she meets during a random social encounter. A new teacher named Yong-ji (Sae-byeok Kim) becomes Eunhee’s confidante throughout her journey, and their friendship provides an emotional anchor during some of her most painful moments.

Clocking in at 138 minutes, House of Hummingbird is an epic narrative about a young girl’s gradual transformation, and director Kim approached her story in a refreshingly three dimensional fashion.

“I try my best to avoid black and white because the world is not black and white,” said Kim. People want to make a conclusion that the other is the wrong person. I always try to view the world as some kind of complex universe because one human being has so many things at once. I can be happy one day, but I can be sad and depressed. I feel blessed sometimes. It’s everything. I experience a lot of emotions. Not just one emotion. When you really deeply look into yourself, you realize that the other person is also as complex as you.”

Click on the media bar to hear Kim discuss why, in general, portryal of middle-school children in cinema exists on an artificial level:

House of Hummingbird is now playing in select virtual theaters. For more info, visit Kino Marquee.

