Fimmaker Bora Kim Delivers Fully Realized Family Tale With Immersive ‘House of Hummingbird’

“I try my best to avoid black and white because the world is not black and white,” said Kim. People want to make a conclusion that the other is the wrong person.

I always try to view the world as some kind of complex universe because one human being has so many things at once. I can be happy one day, but I can be sad and depressed. I feel blessed sometimes. It’s everything. I experience a lot of emotions. Not just one emotion. When you really deeply look into yourself, you realize that the other person is also as complex as you.”