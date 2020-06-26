Too Good To Be True? Will Ferrell Still Can’t Believe He’s Made It

Have you ever watched the Eurovision Song Contest? If you haven’t, you’re missing out — imagine American Idol with over-the-top costumes, overly elaborate stage productions, and some spectacularly odd performances. If you’re thinking it sounds like an event that’s ripe for parody, well, so did Will Ferrell. After attending the 2018 finals, he committed to producing, co-writing, and starring in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, in which he plays half of an Icelandic duo competing for the Eurovision title. It’s just the latest twist in a long career that’s generated so many memorable characters, like Ron Burgundy and Ricky Bobby, and it can all be traced back to when Ferrell got his big break on Saturday Night Live. Even after all these years and all the success he’s had, Ferrell told us he still can’t believe he made it through his SNL audition. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Ferrell)