Jon Stewart Found The Idea Of A Political Comedy ‘Irresistible’

Back when he was hosting The Daily Show, millions of Americans turned to Jon Stewart for his take on the nation’s political circus. Since he left that show, he’s been largely quiet, but he’s now returned with Irresistible, his version of an American political comedy film. As producer, writer, and director, Irresistible is Stewart’s vision all the way. And while its star, Steve Carell, says the film is just as much about humanity as it is politics, Stewart told us he also wants the movie to be a thought-provoking look at the current political process. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jon Stewart)