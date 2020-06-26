Elizabeth Banks Is Im-‘Press’-ed With The Prizes She’s Giving Away

PRESS YOUR LUCK – “They’re Baaaaack!” – On a special episode, legendary contestants from the original series return 35 years later to try to win those BIG BUCKS on “Press Your Luck,” airing SUNDAY, JULY 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
ELIZABETH BANKS

While the new version of Press Your Luck has retained a lot of the game play elements from the ’80s original, one thing that has changed has been the prizing. The show’s been trying to tailor its biggest prizes to the winning contestants’ personalities, which has made for some interesting and entertaining reveals. Elizabeth Banks, who’s hosting the show, told us which of last season’s prizes made the biggest impression on her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth Banks)

Press Your Luck airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.

 

