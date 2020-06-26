Dances With Scripts: Why Kevin Costner Chose ‘Yellowstone’

As an Oscar winner, Kevin Costner is presented with new movie opportunities on a regular basis. Yet, a couple of years ago, he committed to putting his time and energy into a TV series on an upstart cable network. The move has paid off, though, as the critically acclaimed show has just begun its third season and has already been renewed for a fourth. When we spoke to Costner about choosing Yellowstone over other projects, he said it was all about the quality of the script. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Costner)
Yellowstone airs Sundays at 9/8c on The Paramount Network.