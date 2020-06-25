‘Top Gun’ Star Thinks Sequel Will Deliver ‘A Knock-Out Punch’

Rick Rossovich had roles in a bunch of ’80s movies, like The Terminator and Roxanne, but the one role his fans seem to remember the most from his ’80s output was the character of Slider in Top Gun. While Rossovich won’t be reprising the role in the long-awaited sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, he’s thrilled to see the story finally getting a chance to continue, and he believes Tom Cruise wouldn’t have agreed to a second Top Gun movie if it wasn’t going to deliver the goods in the same way the first one did.


Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to open on December 23, while the original Top Gun is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most streaming platforms.

