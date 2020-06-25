Nathan Lane: ‘Penny Dreadful’ Delivered A Powerful History Lesson About L.A.

(L-R): Daniel Zovatto as Tiago Vega and Nathan Lane as Lewis Michener in PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS,  Photo Credit: Warrick Page/SHOWTIME.

For students of Los Angeles history, Chinatown is talked about as a must-see film because it’s based on the real-life story of the California Water Wars and the effect they had on L.A. Nathan Lane says that, although it isn’t a movie, you can definitely add his series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels to that viewing list. The backdrop of the  series’s story, he told us, is a history lesson about how Southern California’s cities and neighborhoods were defined and redefined by the freeways that run through them.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels will air its finale Sunday night on Showtime.

