It Took A Little Work For Tracee Ellis Ross To Hit ‘The High Note’

While Tracee Ellis Ross was seemingly born to play the role of The High Note’s singing sensation, Grace Davis — after all, her mother Diana Ross was one of the biggest pop stars of her generation — the character was unlike anything she’d ever done before. As she prepared the shoot the film, she told us she had a fantastic understanding of the character’s personality and motivations from the very beginning, but there were other aspects of the role she had to spend a little more time on.

The High Note is available for streaming rental on most digital and VOD platforms.

