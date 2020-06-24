Warning: getimagesize(https://www.hollywoodoutbreak.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/logo_1200.png): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.1 403 Forbidden in /home/hollyw65/public_html/wp-content/plugins/td-cloud-library/shortcodes/header/tdb_header_logo.php on line 792

When She Was Young, Padma Lakshmi Was A Spice Girl!

TELEVISION NEWS

When you talk about models and food in the same sentence, usually it’s about dieting and how little models often eat. But that’s not the case with Padma Lakshmi, who started her show biz career as a 21-year-old model, working the catwalks of Paris, New York, and Milan, along with a significant amount of print work. Fifteen years later, she joined the Top Chef, and her life has revolved around food and television ever since. She’s got a new show called Taste the Nation, and she told us that food has been one of the biggest influences in her life since she was just a toddler.

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi is streaming now on Hulu.

