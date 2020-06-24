‘King Of Staten Island’ Brought Pete Davidson’s Father Back In Spirit

While shooting the movie The King of Staten Island, Pete Davidson and the film’s crew spent a lot of time at a real Staten Island firehouse. Davidson — like the character he plays — is the son of a firefighter who died while on duty, and making the movie was a cathartic experience for him on a number of levels. Several of the men hired to play firefighters in the movie were real firefighters who’d worked alongside Davidson’s father, and spending time with them on the set, Davidson learned a lot about his dad through his old coworkers’ stories. (Click on the media bar below to hear Pete Davidson)