Iconic TV Series ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Heads To Netflix In July

Late actor Robert Stack (The Untouchables), longtime run as the host of Unsolved Mysteries, was one of the many reasons behind the show’s success. Netflix is bringing back the iconic series on July 1, as 12 new episodes make up its upcoming season.
The latest iteration of Unsolved Mysteries will attempt to blend “signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-drive storytelling.”
Stacy Schneider, who produced Unsolved Mysteries from 1989-2001 and Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy are among the A-list creators involved in Unsolved Mysteries, so the show is definitely in good hands. Though Stack’s memorable voice will definitely be missed, at least the score is still a part of the show! Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!