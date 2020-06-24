Warning: getimagesize(https://www.hollywoodoutbreak.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/logo_1200.png): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.1 403 Forbidden in /home/hollyw65/public_html/wp-content/plugins/td-cloud-library/shortcodes/header/tdb_header_logo.php on line 792

Annette Bening And Bill Nighy Drama ‘Hope Gap’ Hits DVD In July

MOVIE NEWS

Annette Bening had a productive 2019 on the acting front thanks to her work in Captain Marvel and The Report. That said, she also delivers a lived in, inspired performance in Hope Gap, a Bill Nicholson directed feature that is hitting DVD on July 7.

The narrative centers on Grace (Bening), a woman whose life is turned upside down after her husband Edward (Bill Nighy) asks for a divorce. Their son Jamie (Josh O’Connor) ends up being caught in the middle this acrimonious split.

Hope Gap, inspired by Nicholson’s own recollections of his parents’ divorce, is his first directing feature since the 1997 feature Firelight. As a screenwriter, he has penned Shadowlands (based on his play), Gladiator and Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Click on the media bar to hear Bill Nicholson talk about the balance of crafting a story that is original and not a trope driven tale:

Related articles

‘King Of Staten Island’ Brought Pete Davidson’s...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While shooting the movie The King of Staten Island, Pete Davidson and the film's crew spent a lot of time at a real Staten Island...
Read more

Michael Keaton As Batman? In 1989 &...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
2020 has been full of bizarre headlines we never expected. Now, add to those this one: "Michael Keaton In Talks To Play Batman Again."...
Read more

Steve Carell’s Movie Is An ‘Irresistible’ Mix...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In his new movie Irresistible, Steve Carell plays a Democratic strategist who runs a campaign for a retired Marine colonel running for mayor in...
Read more

Stuck In A Cockpit, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Thinks...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In aviation parlance, 7500 is the squawk code for an airplane's transponder when a pilot wants air traffic control to know the plane's been...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

When She Was Young, Padma Lakshmi Was A Spice Girl!

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When you talk about models and food in the same sentence, usually it's about dieting and how little models often eat. But that's not...
Read more

‘King Of Staten Island’ Brought Pete Davidson’s Father Back In Spirit

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While shooting the movie The King of Staten Island, Pete Davidson and the film's crew spent a lot of time at a real Staten Island...
Read more

Keegan-Michael Key Is Always ‘Game’ For Surprising Guests

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As the host of a game show, Keegan-Michael Key has to be prepared for everything, since anything can happen in the heat of competition....
Read more

Iconic TV Series ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Heads To Netflix In July

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Late actor Robert Stack (The Untouchables), longtime run as the host of Unsolved Mysteries, was one of the many reasons behind the show's success....
Read more

Annette Bening And Bill Nighy Drama ‘Hope Gap’ Hits DVD In July

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Annette Bening had a productive 2019 on the acting front thanks to her work in Captain Marvel and The Report. That said, she also...
Read more

New Trailers

Steve Carell’s Movie Is An ‘Irresistible’ Mix Of Politics & Humanity

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In his new movie Irresistible, Steve Carell plays a Democratic strategist who runs a campaign for a retired Marine colonel running for mayor in...
Read more

Dave Franco Turns Up The Scares With Alison Brie In ‘The Rental Trailer’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Dave Franco makes his feature directing debut in The Rental, a nail-biting thriller that is headlined by his wife Alison Brie and Dan Stevens...
Read more

Jenny Slate Ventures To Norway For Artistic Inspiration In ‘The Sunlit Night’ Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Sunlit Night centers on Francis (Jenny Slate), an aspiring painter based in New York who travels to Norway for some artistic inspiration. During...
Read more

Bill Murray Revels In His ‘Ghostbusters’ Memories

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the summer of 1984, there was but one answer to the question everyone was asking: Who ya gonna call? That answer, of course,...
Read more

Show & Hell: Why Elizabeth Berkley Stuck With ‘Showgirls’ After Its Disastrous Opening

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Showgirls was released 25 years ago, it was widely panned by critics and shunned by most moviegoers. But a funny thing has happened...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak