Annette Bening And Bill Nighy Drama ‘Hope Gap’ Hits DVD In July

Annette Bening had a productive 2019 on the acting front thanks to her work in Captain Marvel and The Report. That said, she also delivers a lived in, inspired performance in Hope Gap, a Bill Nicholson directed feature that is hitting DVD on July 7.
The narrative centers on Grace (Bening), a woman whose life is turned upside down after her husband Edward (Bill Nighy) asks for a divorce. Their son Jamie (Josh O’Connor) ends up being caught in the middle this acrimonious split.
Hope Gap, inspired by Nicholson’s own recollections of his parents’ divorce, is his first directing feature since the 1997 feature Firelight. As a screenwriter, he has penned Shadowlands (based on his play), Gladiator and Elizabeth: The Golden Age.
Click on the media bar to hear Bill Nicholson talk about the balance of crafting a story that is original and not a trope driven tale: