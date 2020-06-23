Warning: getimagesize(https://www.hollywoodoutbreak.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/logo_1200.png): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.1 403 Forbidden in /home/hollyw65/public_html/wp-content/plugins/td-cloud-library/shortcodes/header/tdb_header_logo.php on line 792

Stuck In A Cockpit, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Thinks ‘7500’ Mirrors Our Lockdown Time

MOVIE NEWS

In aviation parlance, 7500 is the squawk code for an airplane’s transponder when a pilot wants air traffic control to know the plane’s been hijacked. And that’s the premise behind the new Joseph Gordon-Levitt film that recently premiered on Amazon. The entire film takes place in Gordon-Levitt’s cockpit, which gives the movie a tense, claustrophobic feel. And although the movie was shot two years ago, he told us the movie definitely resonates in today’s world, in which lockdowns have some viewers feeling those same feelings of claustrophobia.

7500 is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Related articles

Michael Keaton As Batman? In 1989 &...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
2020 has been full of bizarre headlines we never expected. Now, add to those this one: "Michael Keaton In Talks To Play Batman Again."...
Read more

Steve Carell’s Movie Is An ‘Irresistible’ Mix...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In his new movie Irresistible, Steve Carell plays a Democratic strategist who runs a campaign for a retired Marine colonel running for mayor in...
Read more

Stephanie Cayo Is A ‘Force of Nature’...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Stephanie Cayo (Club de Cuervos) stars in Force of Nature as Jess, a determined cop who teams up with a detached police officer named...
Read more

Dave Franco Turns Up The Scares With...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Dave Franco makes his feature directing debut in The Rental, a nail-biting thriller that is headlined by his wife Alison Brie and Dan Stevens...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Michael Keaton As Batman? In 1989 & 2020, The Idea Seemed A Bit Crazy

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
2020 has been full of bizarre headlines we never expected. Now, add to those this one: "Michael Keaton In Talks To Play Batman Again."...
Read more

Steve Carell’s Movie Is An ‘Irresistible’ Mix Of Politics & Humanity

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In his new movie Irresistible, Steve Carell plays a Democratic strategist who runs a campaign for a retired Marine colonel running for mayor in...
Read more

Stuck In A Cockpit, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Thinks ‘7500’ Mirrors Our Lockdown Time

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In aviation parlance, 7500 is the squawk code for an airplane's transponder when a pilot wants air traffic control to know the plane's been...
Read more

Heidi Klum: ‘AGT’ Is A Perfect Form Of Escapism In Today’s World

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After a year away, Heidi Klum returned for her seventh season on America's Got Talent. Of course, it's become a season unlike any other...
Read more

Stephanie Cayo Is A ‘Force of Nature’ With Mel Gibson In Category 5 Thriller

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Stephanie Cayo (Club de Cuervos) stars in Force of Nature as Jess, a determined cop who teams up with a detached police officer named...
Read more

New Trailers

Steve Carell’s Movie Is An ‘Irresistible’ Mix Of Politics & Humanity

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In his new movie Irresistible, Steve Carell plays a Democratic strategist who runs a campaign for a retired Marine colonel running for mayor in...
Read more

Dave Franco Turns Up The Scares With Alison Brie In ‘The Rental Trailer’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Dave Franco makes his feature directing debut in The Rental, a nail-biting thriller that is headlined by his wife Alison Brie and Dan Stevens...
Read more

Jenny Slate Ventures To Norway For Artistic Inspiration In ‘The Sunlit Night’ Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Sunlit Night centers on Francis (Jenny Slate), an aspiring painter based in New York who travels to Norway for some artistic inspiration. During...
Read more

Bill Murray Revels In His ‘Ghostbusters’ Memories

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the summer of 1984, there was but one answer to the question everyone was asking: Who ya gonna call? That answer, of course,...
Read more

Show & Hell: Why Elizabeth Berkley Stuck With ‘Showgirls’ After Its Disastrous Opening

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Showgirls was released 25 years ago, it was widely panned by critics and shunned by most moviegoers. But a funny thing has happened...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak