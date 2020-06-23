Stuck In A Cockpit, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Thinks ‘7500’ Mirrors Our Lockdown Time

Warning: getimagesize(https://www.hollywoodoutbreak.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/logo_1200.png): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.1 403 Forbidden
In aviation parlance, 7500 is the squawk code for an airplane’s transponder when a pilot wants air traffic control to know the plane’s been hijacked. And that’s the premise behind the new Joseph Gordon-Levitt film that recently premiered on Amazon. The entire film takes place in Gordon-Levitt’s cockpit, which gives the movie a tense, claustrophobic feel. And although the movie was shot two years ago, he told us the movie definitely resonates in today’s world, in which lockdowns have some viewers feeling those same feelings of claustrophobia.