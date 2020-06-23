Steve Carell’s Movie Is An ‘Irresistible’ Mix Of Politics & Humanity

In his new movie Irresistible, Steve Carell plays a Democratic strategist who runs a campaign for a retired Marine colonel running for mayor in a right-leaning Wisconsin town. The film, written and directed by former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart, is certainly a timely one in this presidential election year. While politics may drive the story, Carell says it steers clear of any partisanship, and it’s really just a story about people, not politics. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Carell)