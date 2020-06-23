Stephanie Cayo Is A ‘Force of Nature’ With Mel Gibson In Category 5 Thriller

Stephanie Cayo (Club de Cuervos) stars in Force of Nature as Jess, a determined cop who teams up with a detached police officer named Cardillo (Emile Hirsch) to evacuate several tenants of an apartment complex during a Category 5 hurricane.

Dr. Troy (Kate Bosworth) is trying her best to get her retired detective father Ray (Mel Gibson) out of the building, but he won’t move an inch even in the presence of the two cops. David Zayas (Dexter) is John, the leader of a group of thieves who are looking for some very valuable items in the complex.

Directed by Michael Polish (Nona, Northfork), this genre thriller features solid performances from the ensemble, and Cayo was also blessed with a meaty and layered role in the narrative.

“It was a fun script to read,” said Cayo. “It had a good group of actors. And my character, I just love her. She’s this young, eager cop who wants to change her world and make the situation better. She believes in good work and doing things right and for the right reasons. She wants to help these peoplen and take them to a safe place.”

Click on the media bar to hear Cayo discuss the joy of working with Emile Hirsch and Mel Gibson in Force of Nature:

Force of Nature hits Digital and On Demand June 30 via Lionsgate.

