Michael Keaton As Batman? In 1989 & 2020, The Idea Seemed A Bit Crazy

2020 has been full of bizarre headlines we never expected. Now, add to those this one: “Michael Keaton In Talks To Play Batman Again.” Yes, it’s strange but true — although they’re in the early stages, Deadline is reporting that Keaton, who played the Caped Crusader in the franchise’s 1989 and 1992 films, could potentially return to the role in some future DC projects, including The Flash. Back in the late ’80s, the idea of Keaton playing the character was pretty controversial, too, and his casting generated plenty of talk in the pre-Internet days. But director Tim Burton, with whom Keaton was a frequent collaborator, was a firm believer, and eventually Keaton won over the fans. When we spoke to Keaton about his early Batman days, he told us he tried to steer clear of the controversy and just focused on the task at hand. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Keaton)