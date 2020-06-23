Heidi Klum: ‘AGT’ Is A Perfect Form Of Escapism In Today’s World

After a year away, Heidi Klum returned for her seventh season on America’s Got Talent. Of course, it’s become a season unlike any other one she’d done. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantines, production on the show was modified so the judges and contestants could interact from their homes. Klum herself got sick and missed an episode, but now that the show’s airing, she thinks all of the difficulties they’ve been through have been worth it, since the show’s viewers have been going through their share of difficulties, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Heidi Klum)