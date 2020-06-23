Dave Franco Turns Up The Scares With Alison Brie In ‘The Rental Trailer’

MOVIE NEWS

Dave Franco makes his feature directing debut in The Rental, a nail-biting thriller that is headlined by his wife Alison Brie and Dan Stevens (Legion).

The narrative centers on two couples (Brie and Stevens, Sheila Vand and Jeremy Allen White) who believe they have found the perfect rental house for a little fun and traquility. Unfortunately their host (Toby Huss) might actually be spying on them and endangering their lives in the process.

Franco co-wrote the feature with Joe Swanberg, and Franco previously worked on Swanberg’s series Easy.

Running at a lean and mean 88 minutes, The Rental looks like a thriller that might be worth, for lack of a better word, a “rental.” The feature hits select drive-ins, theaters and On Demand July 24 via IFC Films.

Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

 

 

